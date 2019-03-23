The changing culture of high school and college sports: Salpointe Catholic defensive back/receiver Lathan Ransom last week tweeted his “Dream 14,” the 14 schools he favors in an intense recruiting chase. Among Ransom’s 14 are Arizona, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Stanford. Asked on video by a national recruiting guru last week to name his finalists, Ransom predictably got stuck trying to remember all 14. How you trim that list to two or three — how you eliminate schools of that stature — is a lot to ask of anyone, let alone a teenage football player. But in the end it’s a situation in which Ransom essentially can’t lose.
Dreamed of times like this #Dream14🙏 pic.twitter.com/Sa6hQ8wHlV— L8 (@L8thanRansom) March 21, 2019