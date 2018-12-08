On Saturday, Salpointe Catholic junior running back Bijan Robinson deservedly won the 2018 Ed Doherty Award. The award committee suggests that it is the Arizona prep equivalent of the Heisman Trophy, and indeed the history of the Doherty award — created in 1987 — has gone to many of the top names in Tucson prep football history: Santa Rita receiver Eric Drage in 1988; Sahuaro tackle Mike Ciasca in 1989; Amphi running back Mario Bates in 1990; Mountain View running back Kevin Schmidtke in 1993; and Palo Verde athlete Adam Hall in 2008. Former Arizona standouts Scooter Sprotte (1994), Bobby Wade (1998) and Mike Bell (2000) were also Doherty Award winners.