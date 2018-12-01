Four of Tucson’s leading high school football referees worked Friday’s Class 4A state championship game between Salpointe Catholic and Scottsdale Saguaro. The officials, who are picked on merit, included Glenn Koepnick, who was working his eighth state championship game but his first as the head referee. He was joined by head linesman Matthew “Tucker” Johnson, line judge Matt Krueger and back judge Tyler Stephens. Koepnick got his start in officiating by working at a basketball referees’ camp with Pac-12 officials Bob Scofield and Chris Rastatter and took it from there.