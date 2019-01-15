Above: The flag-draped coffin of Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend is walked to his funeral service at Christ’s Church of the Valley in Peoria. Townsend, who was fatally struck while conducting a Jan. 8 traffic stop on the Loop 101 freeway east of Scottsdale, was remembered Tuesday as one the hardest-working officers in the department. Left: Salt River Police Chief Karl Auerbach presents the casket flag to Townsend’s widow, Deanna, during the service. “His passing is a tragedy,” Cole Townsend said about his brother during a eulogy. “It’s broken my heart. I know my family feels a void that can never be replaced.” The driver told authorities he was texting and driving at the time of the crash that killed Clayton Townsend, who was a five-year veteran with the Salt River Police Department, an agency of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. Townsend leaves behind his widow and their 10-month-old son, Brixton.