Sam Thomas

Sam Thomas and her women’s basketball teammates all worked with counselors from the UA’s Clinical and Sport Psychology Health Services.

Number: 14

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Centennial High School)

Last season's stats: 9.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 43.2% FG, 37.8% 3PT

