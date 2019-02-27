During his college career, Ryan Luther signed up to play for coach Jamie Dixon at Pitt, then started to break out as a sophomore in 2015-16 only to see Dixon leave for TCU at the end of that season with the apparent blessing of Pitt administrators.
As a junior and senior, Luther bonded with Kevin Stallings, only to see Stallings fired last season after missing most of the year with a foot injury. Luther even posted on Twitter that he was disappointed in people making the decision who hadn’t been involved with the program daily.
This year, as a grad transfer with Arizona, Luther’s new coaching staff has also been embattled for off-court reasons.
Typically, though, the Wildcats forward downplayed it all when asked about what he’s been through.
“There’s obviously going to be stuff that you can’t control the outside,” Luther said. “But like I said, the best way is just keep improving. You can’t worry about the things you can’t control.”