The last time Arizona visited Pauley Pavilion to play UCLA was in 2017 and both teams looked different. Much different. UCLA was led by current Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and sharpshooter Bryce Alford while his father, Steve, was the head coach.
Arizona on the other hand had 7-footer Lauri Markkanen and Allonzo Trier, who returned from his 19-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
No one from UA that played Saturday was part of the 2017 team. The only players that were on roster were walk-ons Jake DesJardins and Kory Jones, and Dylan Smith was a redshirt after transferring to UA from UNC-Asheville.
UCLA was still an Adidas school at the time, before its deal expired in 2017. In 2016, UCLA agreed to a 15-year, $280 million deal with Under Armour, making it the largest shoe and apparel partnership in NCAA history.