Samiya Howard, Cienega

My name is Samiya Howard. I am 18 and I will be graduating soon from Cienega High School in May 2020. During my time at Cienega I was a football manager as well as a link crew leader and also President of the diversity alliance club for two years and Cienega’s first year girls rugby team co-captain. My senior year of high school didn't go as planned but while it lasted I enjoyed the company of my friends and all our crazy adventures through our senior year. Although I didn't get my senior prom or graduation I can say that Cienega has done so much to help my family during the pandemic as well as the staff making sure the seniors leave with a bang. In September of 2013 I suffered the loss of my five year old brother due to asthma. I have been back and forth in the care of my mother and my grandmother. So when my mother wasn’t able to I was with my grandmother who had raised me and installed the wisdom and faith I have as well as my mother did. Being in Arizona has clarified what I wanted to do after high school. And that goal is following my acceptance to Pima community college. I will begin my studies to become an emergency medical technician and claim my certifications to accomplish my goal and make my grandmother and mother proud.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!