Samiya Howard, Cienega

Samiya Howard, Cienega

  • Updated

My name is Samiya Howard. I am 18 and I will be graduating soon from Cienega High School in May 2020. During my time at Cienega I was a football manager as well as a link crew leader and also President of the diversity alliance club for two years and Cienega’s first year girls rugby team co-captain. My senior year of high school didn't go as planned but while it lasted I enjoyed the company of my friends and all our crazy adventures through our senior year. Although I didn't get my senior prom or graduation I can say that Cienega has done so much to help my family during the pandemic as well as the staff making sure the seniors leave with a bang. In September of 2013 I suffered the loss of my five year old brother due to asthma. I have been back and forth in the care of my mother and my grandmother. So when my mother wasn’t able to I was with my grandmother who had raised me and installed the wisdom and faith I have as well as my mother did. Being in Arizona has clarified what I wanted to do after high school. And that goal is following my acceptance to Pima community college. I will begin my studies to become an emergency medical technician and claim my certifications to accomplish my goal and make my grandmother and mother proud.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News