Where: 3951 S. Pantano Road
Matchup: First-year head coach Richard Sanchez suffered the worst loss of his career last week, when the Eagles were blanked 66-0 by Morenci. Things should only get better this week, when the Eagles play their first home game of the season against a San Carlos team that lost a shootout to Tombstone last week. San Carlos has proven that it can score. And while we'd never count out a Sanchez-coached team, the Eagles are facing a major rebuilding effort. San Carlos rolls, 49-7.