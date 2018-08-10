12125 N. Oracle Road, #169
History: Eight of 14 health inspections had negative findings in the past two years, including a June 29 needs improvement rating followed by a failed re-inspection on July 11.
What the inspector saw: Beans and menudo stored at unsafe temperatures; employee dropped a glove on the floor, put it back on, then attempted to prepare a plate of food without washing hands or changing gloves; rust and peeling paint on shelves in walk-in refrigerator; grease and dust buildup on ventilation hood; clean dishes stored on dusty shelves; built-up food debris and food stains on floor; no certified food protection manager.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection on July 21.
Comments: Manager Cheli Chavez said faulty equipment was replaced and "everything is back to normal."