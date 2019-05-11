San Jose State football May 11, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A legend. RIP Coach Tomey. pic.twitter.com/oVDkfAfG3A— San José State Football (@SJSUSpartanFB) May 11, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion spotlight Which season suits you best? Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer. promotion 2019 DINING CARD - $25 Only $25 for BUY ONE ENTREÉ GET ONE FREE Dining Card to local restaurants. promotion spotlight Which season suits you best? Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer. promotion 2019 DINING CARD - $25 Only $25 for BUY ONE ENTREÉ GET ONE FREE Dining Card to local restaurants.