Sandra Mason

I was 7 years old when WWII ended. Having just finished second grade, the war meant:
1. Paying to go to the movies with tin cans.
2. Winning the school paper drive two times in a row with my grandfather's heavy medical texts.
3. Watching black and white "Time Marches On" newsreels of soldiers.
The war also meant learning to obey air raid drills, quickly crawling under our desks when we heard the siren and having blackout nights at home while listening to President Roosevelt's radio Fireside Chats.
After the news of the atom bomb being dropped came my constant questions: Were the children there hurt? (Yes) Who decided to drop it? (Men in the War Room) WHY? WHY? WHY?
To this day I'm not convinced of the excuses they made. My hope is that a more intelligent empathetic war room full of people remember!
THEN DO BETTER!!
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
