Where: 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: The Mustangs ended the 2017 season on a high note, beating Catalina 42-40 and thwarting the Trojans' chances of making the playoffs. Sahuarita returns its leading rusher in Michael Molio’o; expect him to have a prominent role all season. Santa Cruz Valley counters with a tough defense led by linebacker Joel Salazar, who led the team with 84 tackles last season on the way to a berth in the Class 2A state title game. Expect the visitors to beat the Mustangs, 35-12.