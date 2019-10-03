Where: 38201 W. Indian School Road, Tonopah
What to expect: Heading into this season, Santa Rita was at rock bottom. The team hadn’t won a game in over two seasons and some of those losses were due to forfeits because the Eagles didn’t have enough players on roster. What former Sunnyside legend Richard Sanchez has done in his second season at the helm is remarkable. Santa Rita set the tone early with 20 points in the first quarter in last week’s win against San Manuel. Santa Rita hasn’t had three wins since the 2011 season. Eagles get their third win by a score of 23-14.