UA coach Sean Miller didn’t hold a news conference early this week, but he did make it clear on his radio show what’s on his Christmas list.
“Probably just a team that, after Christmas, can rebound a lot better than we’ve rebounded before Christmas,” Miller said, according to Arizona Desert Swarm.
Miller again lamented Arizona’s shocking 51-19 rebounding deficit during its 58-49 loss to Baylor. The Wildcats have a minus-0.8 rebounding margin on the season and on Saturday they allowed Baylor to rebound 57.6 percent of its missed shots.
Meanwhile, Arizona managed by far its least efficient offensive performance of the season on Saturday, a pace of just 80.1 points scored per 100 possessions.
The 49 points were the fewerst the Wildcats have scored under Miller at McKale Center.