Santiago E. Rodriguez

My father, Santiago Enrique Rodriguez was born in Tucson. He was drafted in July 1944, and received basic training in Camp Hood, Texas. He boarded a train to Washington, D.C., then to Fort Mead, Md., and Camp Myles Standish in Massachusetts. On Dec. 23, he boarded a British liner named the Aquitania, which carried approximately 18,000 men; they were scattered all over to accommodate them. He spent Christmas Day at sea, eating C rations. They sailed from Boston to Glasgow, Scotland, where they crossed the English Channel in a smaller ship. He landed in Marseilles, France, where he spent New Year’s Day and enjoyed steaks. He marched through Paris into Germany where he fought in the Ardennes Mountains, which were heavily covered with snow. His platoon was trying to climb a small mountain where the Germans were heavily dug in when they came under heavy gunfire. My father was wounded in the spine and was rescued by the Algerians. The mules and the Algerians were camouflaged in white so as to blend in with the snow. He was temporarily treated in a field hospital, transferred to a military hospital in Paris. Upon his recovery he returned to his unit. Once the war ended, he was assigned to a military prison in Montana until his discharge.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
