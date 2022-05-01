Name: Sara Dowdle Simmons MS, RN

Job Title: Sr. Lecturer, Co-Chair of the BSN High Acuity Nursing Course

Organization: University of Arizona College of Nursing

Education: (1994) Graduate from the Samaritan College of Nursing, Grand Canyon University, BSN. (2011) Graduate from Northern Arizona University, Master of Science Nursing.

Professional Affiliations: Member of American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN), Member of the Emergency Nurses Association (CEN), AzNLN

Special Nursing Interests/Comments: Rural emergency nursing, High Acuity Nursing, Nursing Education

I began my nursing career as an ICU nurse in a small rural Arizona hospital in 1995. It was a time of great challenge, few resources and limited educational opportunities. Rural Arizona is where I spent my 20 years as a staff RN. I worked in the Emergency Room and with prehospital first responders. I found my work as a nurse to be a transformative experience. It has nurtured the application of wisdom, knowledge and compassion. I pray that I have used these gifts to usher healing into not only my patients, but also with those with whom I have had the honor to work.

I transitioned into full time academia in 2013. To say I am blessed or inspired by the students I teach is a gross understatement. They are mountain-movers. I treasure the opportunity to integrate my experiences and knowledge into meaningful learning. It is my daily goal to create an environment of healing and learning, where students can see their own life experiences as powerful tools to be used in the healing of others. It is where resilience is cultivated, healing begins and lives are changed. To be a nurse is a tremendous honor.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

