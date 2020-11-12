Sarah Kennedy finds herself on two sides of the art world.
On one hand, she creates detailed oil paintings — mainly horses with other wildlife and portraits mixed in. But on the other end of the spectrum, Kennedy handcrafts colorful ceramic tiles and mosaics.
“It’s just a very different medium,” Kennedy says of the tiles. “I think they complement each other and help me find balance.”
The Tucson artist doesn’t necessarily prefer either of the mediums over the other, but instead goes through phases where she leans more toward one.
