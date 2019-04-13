Tucson nurse anesthetist Sarah Sellers will no longer be an anonymous also-ran as she enters her second Boston Marathon on Monday. She was recently the subject of feature stories in the New York Times and Boston Globe, and by several distance running online sites. A year ago, Sellers finished a surprising No. 2 overall in the women’s race. To come close to that this year, she’ll need to run significantly faster than the 2 hours 44 minutes of last year, a time that was comparatively slow because of a rainstorm. She has since improved her career best to 2:37 and told reporters she hopes to crack 2:30 on Monday.