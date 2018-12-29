10. Sarah Sellers 23 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sarah Sellers, a nurse anesthetist CRNA, at Banner-University Medical Center, talks about her second-place finish at the Boston Marathon during a press conference at on April 19, 2018. Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star A nurse anesthetist at Banner Health UMC, Sellers finished second in the Boston Marathon to put her name on the map for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion Claim Your Brand on Google Are you on Google? promotion 2019 FITZ CALENDARS & HOLIDAY CARDS YOU ASKED FOR IT! The 2019 Fitz Calendar is here! Plus Fitz has a new set of holiday cards available. Order the set for only $15, plus tax and shipping. promotion Claim Your Brand on Google Are you on Google? promotion 2019 FITZ CALENDARS & HOLIDAY CARDS YOU ASKED FOR IT! The 2019 Fitz Calendar is here! Plus Fitz has a new set of holiday cards available. Order the set for only $15, plus tax and shipping.