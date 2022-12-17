Tags
In the U.S. Senate, the short-term consequences of Kyrsten Sinema’s showy decision to leave the Democratic Party are much smaller than they might first appear. The real repercussions won’t be felt for two years — in her state and in her former party.
Freeze watch in place until Wednesday morning.
For Star subscribers: Hudbay Minerals now plans to first mine private land it owns in the Santa Ritas, but to still try to find a legal way to leave wastes on national forest land in the Rosemont area later.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights, Tucson's favorite holiday tradition, is made possible thanks to a lot of love and hard work from the neighborhood's residents.
What's going on in Tucson, Arizona this weekend: Downtown Parade of Lights, menorah lightings, Winterhaven and other holiday shows, sampling sparkling wines, "The Office" trivia, Las Posadas, late-night rollerskating, and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
Arizona is known to host 992 valid mineral types and no doubt more will be discovered in the future.
Protests have nearly brought Arizona's placement of shipping containers on the border in Cochise County to a standstill.
The University of Arizona wants to be accredited by the same agency that oversees University of Arizona Global Campus, the online college the UA wants to fully integrate by next year.
Oracle Road was closed in both directions for hours due to a crash near East Pusch View Lane.
For Star subscribers: Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs says she'll halt construction of a wall of shipping containers on the border. But as for taking the containers down? That's another question.
