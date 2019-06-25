I spent thirty years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1988. At that time, I couldn’t pass the GI Bill on to another family member, so I had ten years to use it or lose it.
After determining not to become a “Beltway bandit” in retirement, I decided to use the Bill to further my education. I enrolled at the University of New Mexico, was accepted into grad school, and completed a Ph.D. in English effective May 13, 1995.
I then pursued my avocation, teaching English Literature at both the University of New Mexico and then the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. This proved to be a most satisfying period in my life, made possible through the education benefits of the GI Bill.