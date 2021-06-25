Saturday A1

Paper: Arizona Daily Star
Publication date: Saturday, June 26
Page contact copy editor: Dave Ord
A1 Module: A1 4Q (WITH STRIP AD)
1 - LEAD CP: 062621-tuc-news-coffee-wars, about 20 inches, with 062621-tuc-news-coffee-wars-p1 for the cover.
HED: 1 line of 18
2 - LEAD RAIL: Wire 1: Wire 1: GEORGE-FLOYD-OFFICER-TRIAL
HED: 4 lines of 6
3 - BOTTOM, WITH SMALL PHOTO: 062621-tuc-news-mansion, with 062621-tuc-news-mansion-p1 for the cover and two other photos for the jump, 062621-tuc-news-mansion-p2 and 062621-tuc-news-mansion-p3.
HED: 1 line of 22
4 - BOTTOM RIGHT: Wire 2: BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI.
HED: 2 lines of 19
COMING: SUMMER SCHOOL: A record number of students are enrolled in summer classes, catching up from months of online courses, Sunday in News