Saturday, April 7, 1917 front page: War declared

AS PRESIDENT SIGNS DECLARATION OF WAR STEPS TO ATTACK GO ON MECHANICALLY
(By Associated Press.)
WASHINGTON, April 6. ─ The United States today accepted Germany's challenge to war and formally abandoned its place as the greatest neutral of the world in arms.
President Wilson, at 1:18 o'clock (official time) this afternoon, signed the resolution of congress declaring a state of war and authorizing and directing the president to employ all the resources of the nation to prosecute hostilities against the German government.
The act was done without ceremony, and only in the presence of members of the president's official family. Word was flashed immediately to all army and navy stations and to vessels at sea and orders for further precautionary steps were issued.
By evening the president announced the state of war, called upon all citizens to manifest loyalty, and assured Germans in this country that they would be unmolested as long as they behaved themselves. Orders were issued soon afterward for the arrest of 60 ring leaders in German plots and intrigues.
Complete mobilization of the navy, calling all reserves and militia to the colors, was ordered by Secretary Daniels as soon as the war resolution was signed. The war department, already having taken virtually every step contemplated before the raising of a real war army is authorized, waited on congress. Secretary Baker conferred with Chairman Dent of the house military committee and arranged to appear before the committee tomorrow to discuss the general staff army plans and consider the war budget of more than three billions of dollars.
The president went over the great preparatory measures with the cabinet, dwelling, it is understood, upon arrangements for co-operation with the entente allies. Plans for co-operation are said to have taken definite shape, though there will be no announcement on the subject for the present.
Seizure of German ships laid up in American harbors was the subject of much comment and legal officers or the government began considering whether the United States can take the ships outright or must pay for them after the war. In any event, as soon as they can be made seaworthy, the fine merchant fleet thus acquired will give America a merchant marine that could not be duplicated in several years and add more than 600,000 to the tonnage available for the transportation of supplies and munitions to the allies.
Both houses of congress have adjourned until Monday so that their members may be free tomorrow for preliminary work on war legislation. Word that King George and President Poincare had dispatched messages of congratulation to the president was received unofficially. Unofficial information came also concerning the action of President Menocal of Cuba in recommending a declaration of war against Germany by Cuba, and the growing sentiment for war in Brazil.
