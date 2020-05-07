Saturday, May 19, 1917, front page: Selective Service Act

One Million Men Called
GUARDS TO LEAVE FOR FRONT IN SEPTEMBER; DRAFT BILL MADE LAW
State Troops Called Into Federal Service as Wilson Signs Measure to Raise Greatest Army America Has Known; 1,000,000 Trained, Equipped Men to Be Ready in Year, Backed by Reserves and 500,000 More In Training Registration June 5
(By Associated Press.)
WASHINGTON, May 18. ─ The war army bill, as passed by congress and finally reviewed at the war department, went back to the White House tonight and was signed by President Wilson.
The president's signature set in motion immediately machinery designed to produce within a year's time a national army of more than 1,000,000 trained and equipped men, backed by adequate reserves of men and supplies and by an additional 500,000 soldiers under training.
The war bill was carefully gone over during the day by General Crowder, the provost marshal general. The war department is pushing vigorously its preparation to mobilize the national guard, which, with the regulars, form the first line army.
It was announced today that all regiments of the guards will be called into service by August 5 and officials estimate that with a month to six weeks' intensive training these troops will be ready to go forward for final preparation behind the fighting that is before them.
GUARDSMEN CALLED TO FEDERAL SERVICE
Regular army regiments are in motion northward from the border, preparatory to the expansion of the regular service to full war strength. Of the 183,898 men necessary to bring the regulars up to the 293,000 mark, 149,943 already have been recruited and the remainder are expected to come in before June 15.
The national guardsmen will be drafted into the federal service in three increments on July 15, July 25 and August 5.
As a general order is issued by the president drafting specific regiments, the force will cease to be militia and become part of the United States army. They will be relieved of the limitations on the militia and will be available for service in any part of the world.
State authorities were authorized today to fill part regiments or other units up to full war strength, making a force of approximately 329,951 men and 9,847 officers. No new national guard organizations will be accepted by the federal government until this is done and reserve battalions for each regiment organized.
The result will be virtually to triple the present strength of the guard, but reports to the department show heavy recruiting in all states.
