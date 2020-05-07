Saturday, May 19, 1917, front page: Selective Service Act

It was announced today that all regiments of the guards will be called into service by August 5 and officials estimate that with a month to six weeks' intensive training these troops will be ready to go forward for final preparation behind the fighting that is before them.

GUARDSMEN CALLED TO FEDERAL SERVICE

Regular army regiments are in motion northward from the border, preparatory to the expansion of the regular service to full war strength. Of the 183,898 men necessary to bring the regulars up to the 293,000 mark, 149,943 already have been recruited and the remainder are expected to come in before June 15.

The national guardsmen will be drafted into the federal service in three increments on July 15, July 25 and August 5.

As a general order is issued by the president drafting specific regiments, the force will cease to be militia and become part of the United States army. They will be relieved of the limitations on the militia and will be available for service in any part of the world.