Saturday, May 6, 1961, front page: The first American in space

The physician who monitored his condition by radio during the flight ─ which subjected him to stresses up to 11 times that of normal gravity ─ reported the lean, muscular astronaut was probably the calmest man in the whole operation.

Space Flight In Brief

By Associated Press

At Cape Canaveral, Astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. entered a Redstone rocket capsule at 5:18 a.m. (EST), blasted off at 9:34 a.m., landed in water at 9:49 a.m. and was aboard an aircraft carrier at 10:01 a.m.

He traveled 302 miles down range, rose to 115 miles and moved 5,000 miles an hour. His blast-off was delayed while a defective inverter, which changes direct current into alternating current, was replaced.

Aboard a helicopter taking him from the water to the USS Lake Champlain, Shepard said: "Boy, what a ride!"

