You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Saturday, May 6, 1961, front page: The first American in space

Saturday, May 6, 1961, front page: The first American in space

Download a PDF that you can enlarge for easier reading

Nation's First Astronaut Arches Through Space

Doctors Report Pilot's Health is 'Excellent'

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 5 (AP) ─ Beaming "Boy, what a ride!" astronaut Alan B. Shepard Returned safely to earth Friday after blasting 115 miles into space ─ a perfect flight that gave the United States a mighty stride forward in the space race with Russia.

"What a beautiful sight," the 37-year-old test pilot exulted at the top of his 15 minute hop into space and back.

His 6-by-9-foot space capsule reached speeds of 5,100 miles an hour before plunging back down into the Atlantic 302 miles southeast, where it was plucked from the waves by a helicopter.

Shepard was flown immediately to the carrier Lake Champlain, where physicians began checking him over for any ill effects.

"I don't think there's much you'll have to do to me, doc," he told one of the medics.

From the carrier Shepard was flown to a hospital on nearby Grand Bahama Island, where a doctor pronounced him "in excellent shape and health."

The physician who monitored his condition by radio during the flight ─ which subjected him to stresses up to 11 times that of normal gravity ─ reported the lean, muscular astronaut was probably the calmest man in the whole operation.

Space Flight In Brief

By Associated Press

At Cape Canaveral, Astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. entered a Redstone rocket capsule at 5:18 a.m. (EST), blasted off at 9:34 a.m., landed in water at 9:49 a.m. and was aboard an aircraft carrier at 10:01 a.m.

He traveled 302 miles down range, rose to 115 miles and moved 5,000 miles an hour. His blast-off was delayed while a defective inverter, which changes direct current into alternating current, was replaced.

Aboard a helicopter taking him from the water to the USS Lake Champlain, Shepard said: "Boy, what a ride!"

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Introduction
History

May time machine

News of note on these front pages includes Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart making solo flights across the Atlantic Ocean five years apart…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News