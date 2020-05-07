Saturday, May 6, 1961, front page: The first American in space

Nation's First Astronaut Arches Through Space
Doctors Report Pilot's Health is 'Excellent'
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 5 (AP) ─ Beaming "Boy, what a ride!" astronaut Alan B. Shepard Returned safely to earth Friday after blasting 115 miles into space ─ a perfect flight that gave the United States a mighty stride forward in the space race with Russia.
"What a beautiful sight," the 37-year-old test pilot exulted at the top of his 15 minute hop into space and back.
His 6-by-9-foot space capsule reached speeds of 5,100 miles an hour before plunging back down into the Atlantic 302 miles southeast, where it was plucked from the waves by a helicopter.
Shepard was flown immediately to the carrier Lake Champlain, where physicians began checking him over for any ill effects.
"I don't think there's much you'll have to do to me, doc," he told one of the medics.
From the carrier Shepard was flown to a hospital on nearby Grand Bahama Island, where a doctor pronounced him "in excellent shape and health."
The physician who monitored his condition by radio during the flight ─ which subjected him to stresses up to 11 times that of normal gravity ─ reported the lean, muscular astronaut was probably the calmest man in the whole operation.
Space Flight In Brief
By Associated Press
At Cape Canaveral, Astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. entered a Redstone rocket capsule at 5:18 a.m. (EST), blasted off at 9:34 a.m., landed in water at 9:49 a.m. and was aboard an aircraft carrier at 10:01 a.m.
He traveled 302 miles down range, rose to 115 miles and moved 5,000 miles an hour. His blast-off was delayed while a defective inverter, which changes direct current into alternating current, was replaced.
Aboard a helicopter taking him from the water to the USS Lake Champlain, Shepard said: "Boy, what a ride!"
