Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Missouri vs. UCF 10 a.m. BSAZ
Wake Forest at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Indiana at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN2
Providence at Seton Hall 10:30 a.m. Ch 11
Gonzaga vs. Alabama 11 a.m. Ch 13
DePaul at Northwestern Noon BTN
Houston at Virginia Noon ESPN2
St. John’s vs. Florida State 12:30 p.m. BSAZ
North Carolina vs. Ohio State 1 p.m. Ch 13
Nicholls at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC
Alabama A&M at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s 2 p.m. CBSS
Grambling State at Virginia Tech 2:30 p.m. BSAZ
Temple at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC
UCLA vs. Kentucky 3:30 p.m. Ch 13
Utah at BYU 4 p.m. CBSS
Davidson vs. Purdue 4:15 p.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPNU
UConn at Butler 5 p.m. FS1
Winthrop at LSU 5 p.m. SEC
Dayton vs. Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSS
Portland at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
SE Missouri State at Iowa 6:30 p.m. BTN
Oklahoma State at Wichita State 7 p.m. ESPNU
Idaho State at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennessee at Arizona 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
Football
Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville 9 a.m. ESPN
Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. NC Central Noon Ch 9
Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
U.S. Army Bowl 2:30 p.m. BSAZ+
LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss 3:45 p.m. ESPN
New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, third round 1 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, Day 1 Noon Ch 4
NBA
Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Colts at Vikings 11 a.m. NFL
Ravens at Browns 2:30 p.m. NFL
Dolphins at Bills 6:15 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men's World Cup
Third-place match: Morocco vs. Croatia 8 a.m. Ch 11
Volleyball, women's
NCAA championship: Louisville vs. Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Tennessee at Arizona 8:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Tennessee at Arizona 8:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Football, NCAA
Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. NC Central Noon 1490-AM*
LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at San Diego 8 p.m. 1450-AM
NFL
Colts at Vikings 11 a.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)