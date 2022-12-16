 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Missouri vs. UCF 10 a.m. BSAZ

Wake Forest at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Indiana at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN2

Providence at Seton Hall 10:30 a.m. Ch 11

Gonzaga vs. Alabama 11 a.m. Ch 13

DePaul at Northwestern Noon BTN

Houston at Virginia Noon ESPN2

St. John’s vs. Florida State 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

North Carolina vs. Ohio State 1 p.m. Ch 13

Nicholls at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC

Alabama A&M at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s 2 p.m. CBSS

Grambling State at Virginia Tech 2:30 p.m. BSAZ

Temple at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC

UCLA vs. Kentucky 3:30 p.m. Ch 13

Utah at BYU 4 p.m. CBSS

Davidson vs. Purdue 4:15 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPNU

UConn at Butler 5 p.m. FS1

Winthrop at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

Dayton vs. Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSS

Portland at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

SE Missouri State at Iowa 6:30 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma State at Wichita State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Idaho State at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee at Arizona 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Football

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville 9 a.m. ESPN

Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. NC Central Noon Ch 9

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

U.S. Army Bowl 2:30 p.m. BSAZ+

LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss 3:45 p.m. ESPN

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, third round 1 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, Day 1 Noon Ch 4

NBA

Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Colts at Vikings 11 a.m. NFL

Ravens at Browns 2:30 p.m. NFL

Dolphins at Bills 6:15 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's World Cup

Third-place match: Morocco vs. Croatia 8 a.m. Ch 11

Volleyball, women's

NCAA championship: Louisville vs. Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Tennessee at Arizona 8:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Tennessee at Arizona 8:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Football, NCAA

Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. NC Central Noon 1490-AM*

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at San Diego 8 p.m. 1450-AM

NFL

Colts at Vikings 11 a.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

