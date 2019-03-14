Pizza is only part of the menu. Sauce also serves salads and pastas.

Sauce Pizza & Wine is offering cheese pizzas for just $3.14. Just mention the promotion to get the deal. 

The offer runs all day at all Sauce locations and is valid for dine-in orders only. 

