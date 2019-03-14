Sauce Pizza & Wine is offering cheese pizzas for just $3.14. Just mention the promotion to get the deal.
The offer runs all day at all Sauce locations and is valid for dine-in orders only.
For more information, click here.
Sauce Pizza & Wine is offering cheese pizzas for just $3.14. Just mention the promotion to get the deal.
The offer runs all day at all Sauce locations and is valid for dine-in orders only.
For more information, click here.
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott