Savannah Armenta

I started my career in Pediatrics as a CNA, transitioned to a PCT role and then became an RN. I worked in the Pediatric ICU for three years, during that time I was deployed with a medical unit in the Arizona National Guard and continued to practice my nursing skills with my unit. After I returned, I started at Banner Home Healthcare. I am currently working to finish my MSN and plan to further my nursing career in the National Guard. Being a Nurse has been such a rewarding career choice and I am grateful to be a part of this community.