Norvell talked extemporaneously for a half-hour during Friday’s news conference, in part to fill time while his players hustled to make it following practice.
Nevada’s coach was a natural. A few of his gems:
On his program’s philosophy: “We talk about planting trees you’ll never see.”
On Saturday’s game: “I think it’s a great challenge for us. Our kids just finished finals; this is our final as a football team.”
On working for Al Davis with the Oakland Raiders: “He used to park his sedan by the door so, you know, he was the last one to leave the building. You always felt his presence. You could always smell Coach Davis coming down the hallway because of his cologne and his perfume.”