I am a little skittish with fast movements but I seek out attention as soon anyone sits down. I am... View on PetFinder
Scamp
A Pima County constable and three others are dead after gunfire erupted during an eviction in Tucson Thursday, Tucson police confirmed.
For Star subscribers: The owner of La Baguette Parisienne are retiring and are preparing to sell their last loaves of French bread and pastries at their east-side shop.
For Star subscribers: After auctioning off its long-time midtown property, St. Demetrios Greek Church is moving to Tucson's Catalina Foothills.
Officers were attempting to move Wade Welch, 37, from one jail housing unit to another, officials say.
For Star subscribers: The National Weather Service in Tucson has added lightning to its monsoon tracker, including a running total of strikes recorded so far this season. But how do you detect something that, on average, only lasts for a fraction of a second?
Let’s address three big topics about the Pac-12, Big Ten … and Big 12:
If you're planning a trip to Biosphere 2 or the lavender farm in the Oracle and Catalina area (north of Tucson, Arizona), here are some things to do and eat while you're there. Try delicious ice cream, go stargazing, get a bird's-eye view on a zipline and more.
For Star subscribers: Arizona and California, which have battled over the Colorado River for nearly a century, are at it again. This time, Arizona leaders are blaming California, and other states, for putting the burden of stemming the river's impending crisis on their backs alone.
City Council previously voted to cut back 20% of its annual CAP water purchase but decided to buy its entire allocation after a lack of buy-in from other stakeholders.