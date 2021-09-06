Scholarship is a memorial to daughter

A scholarship from the Victoria Teresa Arias Memorial Foundation is more than a monetary award: Each recipient also becomes a member of the Arias family.
Mike Arias and his wife, Lorena, started the foundation shortly after their daughter, Victoria, drowned while swimming laps in the family pool in 2017. “We tell the students, ‘Welcome to our family, because now you are part of the Victoria Teresa Arias family.’ We lost a daughter through this tragedy, but we have also gained so many sons and daughters,” said Mike Arias.
They channeled their grief into a legacy that reflected the San Miguel High School honor student’s determination to become the first in her family to attend college. Since then, the foundation has awarded more than $24,000 in scholarships to college-bound local high school students. The scholarship is offered to students from Desert View, Sunnyside, San Miguel, Cholla, Tucson and Pueblo high schools and students involved with Youth On Their Own.
Arias emphasized that the foundation makes it a point to follow the students as they progress throughout their college careers and provide additional support if needed.
“We want them to know we are here for them and if there is something they need, our foundation has the ability to offer them additional help in whatever ways we can,” said Arias, who owns VIP Printing & Promotions.
As the first in his family to attend college, scholarship recipient Aaron Zetina Jaramillo said he is grateful for the support from the Arias family.
“It has been helpful not only because of the money, but knowing there is more support out there for me and other students that I didn’t count on,” said the 2021 Sunnyside High School graduate who will start at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix this week.
Zetina Jaramillo said the scholarship will be used toward on-campus housing and food expenses as he realizes his lifelong dream of attaining a post-secondary education.
Overall, he is inspired by all that the Arias family has accomplished in Victoria’s name.
“I think they are really strong and impactful. They are making something positive out of negative circumstances and are building a great legacy for Victoria,” he said.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net