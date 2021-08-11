School bus crashes on Tucson's southwest side

A Tucson Unified School bus crashed this morning on Tucson's southwest side, officials say.
The bus was not carrying school children when it crashed on West Valencia Road near South Camino De La Tierra.
The wreck is wreaking havoc on traffic along Valencia, which also is being affected including an unrelated rollover crash near South Midvale Road.
An apparent head-on crash sent the bus off the road and it landed on top of another vehicle, L.T. Pratt, a spokesman for the Drexel Heights Fire Department said.
Two people were taken to the hospital and crews were working to lift the bus enough to reach a third person, he said. A medical helicopter was waiting nearby.
The medical conditions of the people involved in the crash was not immediately known.
The investigations into the cause of the wreck continues.