Schooler is Arizona’s defensive leader by any metric. Fields is his trusted sidekick. It’s scary to think where Arizona’s defense would be without them.
But they would be the first to tell you they’re capable of playing even better.
Schooler makes a ton of tackles, many in opponents’ backfields. But there were times he struggled to play in space – particularly in the season finale against Arizona State.
On the final play of the third quarter – one long forgotten after Arizona’s fourth-quarter collapse, though probably not by Schooler – ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins rushed for 13 yards on fourth-and-8. Schooler had him in his sights, but Wilkins dodged him and got to the sideline.
Schooler tied his season low with five tackles vs. the Sun Devils. He missed some tackles he normally would make.
Schooler never would concede to being fatigued – or make any excuse of any kind – but he looked a bit worn down. Yates and his fellow defensive coaches need to make a more concerted effort to rotate at all positions, even if it means taking the unit’s best player – Schooler – off the field at times. It’s in his and the team’s best interest.
Schooler should focus on improving his lateral and overall quickness in the offseason. He has everything else.
Fields played some of his best football down the stretch – perhaps because he didn’t play as many snaps as Schooler. Overall, though, Fields didn’t have as many total tackles, TFLs or sacks as he did as a freshman.
As accomplished as he is – Fields has started every game, 25 straight, since arriving on campus – there’s still room for growth. Fields and Schooler have the ability and work ethic to get to another gear.