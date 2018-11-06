Scooter is a hit — stealing hearts and bringing smiles — to residents and staff at Foothills Place Senior Living.
The 6-month-old, tan and white terrier mix is a rescue dog that is now the facility’s mascot, said Catherine Linta-Moschini, a spokeswoman for the assisted living community in the Santa Catalina Foothills at 3701 N. Swan Road.
Scooter was abused, and her injuries resulted in her inability to use her back legs. She suffered hip and nerve damage, and wears a diaper.
Linta-Moschini, an animal advocate, met Scooter last month and took her in from Lil Bit of Love, a Tucson animal rescue organization that is operated by volunteers. Scooter fits in nicely with Linta-Moschini’s two other rescued dogs and a parrot.
She works with Scooter, exercising her hind legs, and helping her do stretches to strengthen her spine. Scooter was fitted for a wheelchair and is now walking in the halls of the senior facility greeting residents and guests.
“They see this little girl and they light up,” said Linta-Moschini.
Read the full story here.