agate

Scoreboard filler

BASEBALL

Arizona Wildcats 2022 Schedule

Date;Opponent;Time

Record: 36-22 overall, 16-14 in Pac-12

Feb. 18;Kansas State$;W, 8-6

Feb. 19;Oklahoma$;W, 14-4

Feb. 20;Texas Tech$;W, 13-2

Feb. 22;Grand Canyon;L, 3-19

Feb. 24;Milwaukee;W, 14-3

Feb. 25;Milwaukee;W, 9-1

Feb. 26;Milwaukee;W, 9-1

Feb. 27;Milwaukee;W, 8-6

March 1;Dixie State;W, 2-1

March 4;Texas State;W, 7-2

March 5;Texas State;L, 2-6

March 6;Texas State;L, 3-7

March 8;New Mexico;W, 12-5

March 11;at California;L, 8-9

March 12;at California;W, 10-4

March 13;at California;W, 13-5

March 14;at Pacific;W, 13-8

March 19;Stanford;W, 3-2

March 20;Stanford;W, 6-5

March 21;Stanford;W, 10-3

March 23;at New Mexico;L, 7-12

March 25;UCLA;L, 2-10

March 26;UCLA;W, 4-2

March 27;UCLA;L, 3-7

March 29;at Grand Canyon;W, 5-3

April 1;at Washington;W, 8-3

April 2;at Washington;W, 6-2

April 3;at Washington;W, 7-6

April 5;at Arizona State;L, 6-10

April 8;Washington State;L, 5-11

April 9;Washington State;L, 5-6

April 10;Washington State;W, 5-2

April 12;New Mexico State;W, 4-2

April 14;at Utah;W, 7-6

April 15;at Utah;L, 5-9

April 16;at Utah;L, 4-11

April 18;at Creighton;W, 6-0

April 19;at Creighton;W, 3-1

April 22;Arizona State;W, 7-6

April 23;Arizona State;L, 5-8

April 24;Arizona State;W, 14-4

April 26;at New Mexico State;W, 15-5

April 28;Nevada;W, 6-5

April 29;Nevada;W, 7-6

April 30;Nevada;L, 0-2

May 1;Nevada;W, 8-2

May 3;Grand Canyon;L, 7-11

May 6;at USC;L, 1-6

May 7;at USC;W, 3-2

May 8;at USC;L, 5-8

May 13;Oregon State;L, 9-12

May 14;Oregon State;W, 5-2

May 15;Oregon State;W, 10-5

May 19;at Oregon;L, 4-10

May 20;at Oregon;L, 3-4

May 21;at Oregon;L, 3-5

May 25;Oregon&;W, 8-6

May 26;Stanford&;L, 8-15

May 27;Arizona State&;Late

May 28;Pac-12 Tournament&;TBA

May 29;Pac-12 Tournament&;TBA

$ — State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas

& — Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale

SOFTBALL

Arizona Wildcats 2022 Schedule

Record: 37-20 overall, 8-16 in Pac-12

Date;Opponent;Time

Feb. 10;Southern Utah&;W, 22-1

Feb. 11;Southern Utah&;W, 15-0

Feb. 12;Alabama&;L, 0-11

Feb. 13;New Mexico&;W, 1-0

Feb. 18;UC Santa Barbara*;W, 11-1

Feb. 18;Long Beach State*;W, 7-2

Feb. 19;Loyola Marymount*;W, 4-3

Feb. 19;Kentucky*;L, 6-7

Feb. 20;Long Beach State*;W, 12-2

Feb. 24;Cal Baptist%;W, 6-2

Feb. 24;Cal State Fullerton%;L, 0-1

Feb. 25;Bethune-Cookman%;W, 8-1

Feb. 25;UC Davis%;W, 3-0

Feb. 26;Oklahoma%;L, 2-10

March 3;North Dakota;W, 8-0

March 4;Iowa State$;W, 11-3

March 5;Boise State$;W, 5-4

March 5;Texas State$;W, 11-10

March 6;Loyola Chicago$;W, 11-0

March 11;Yale#;W, 5-1

March 12;UNLV#;W, 7-2

March 12;Marist#;W, 11-0

March 13;Marist#;W, 12-2

March 19;at UCLA;L, 0-5

March 20;UCLA;L, 0-3

March 21;UCLA;L, 0-7

March 25;Arizona State;L, 2-9

March 25;Arizona State;L, 0-11

March 27;Arizona State;L, 0-8

April 1;Washington;L, 7-12

April 2;Washington;L, 5-7

April 3;Washington;W, 10-9

April 8;at Oregon State;L, 1-4

April 9;at Oregon State;L, 1-3

April 10;at Oregon State;W, 9-1

April 14;Oregon;W, 11-8

April 15;Oregon;L, 3-11

April 16;Oregon;W, 12-4

April 19;UTEP;W, 9-0

April 19;UTEP;W, 10-2

April 23;at Utah;L, 3-5

April 23;at Utah;W, 8-0

April 24;at Utah;W, 6-5

April 27;at New Mexico State;W, 14-9

April 27;at New Mexico State;W, 11-0

April 30;Fresno State;W, 8-4

April 30;Fresno State;W, 5-1

May 6;at California;L, 1-7

May 7;at California;L, 2-9

May 8;at California;W, 5-2

May 12;Stanford;W, 10-6

May 13;Stanford;L, 0-10

May 14;Stanford;L, 3-4

May 20;Illinois!;W, 8-3

May 21;at Missouri!;W, 2-0

May 22;at Missouri!;W, 1-0

May 27;at Mississippi St.!;W, 3-2

May 28;at Mississippi St.!;1 p.m.

May 29;at Mississippi St.!;TBA

& — Candrea Classic

* — Hillenbrand Invitational

% — Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral, California

$ — Wildcat Invitational

# — Bear Down Fiesta

! — NCAA Tournament

FOOTBALL

Arizona Wildcats men’s 2022 schedule

Date;Opponent

Sept. 3;at San Diego State;12:30 p.m.

Sept. 10;Mississippi State;8 p.m.

Sept. 17;North Dakota State;8 p.m.

Sept. 24;at California*

Oct. 1;Colorado*

Oct. 8;Oregon*

Oct. 15;at Washington*

Oct. 29;USC*

Nov. 5;at Utah*

Nov. 12;at UCLA*

Nov. 19;Washington State*

Nov. 25;Arizona State*;1 p.m.

Other game times TBA

* — Pac-12 games

Tucson Sugar Skulls 2022 Schedule

Record: 5-4

Date;Opponent;Result

March 27;at Vegas;W, 48-39

April 1;at Frisco;L, 34-56

April 9;San Diego;L, 66-67

April 16;at Duke City;L, 52-57

April 23;Northern Arizona;W, 72-62

April 30;Duke City;W, 42-41

May 7;Arizona;W, 74-63

May 14;at Northern Arizona;L, 21-36

May 21;at San Diego;W, 69-65

May 28;Northern Arizona;6:05 p.m.

June 11;Bay Area;6:05 p.m.

June 18;Vegas;6:05 p.m.

June 25;at Arizona;6:05 p.m.

July 2;at San Diego;7:05 p.m.

July 9;Iowa;6:05 p.m.

July 16;at Bay Area;6:05 p.m.

SOCCER

FC Tucson 2022 Schedule

Record: 1-4-1

Date;Opponent;Time

April 2;at Richmond Kickers;L, 0-4

April 6;Las Vegas Lights FC&;W, 3-2

April 16;Forward Madison FC;T, 1-1

April 19;Cal United&;L, 1-2

April 23;at Chattanooga SC;W, 3-2

April 30;South Georgia FC;L, 0-2

May 7;North Carolina FC;L, 1-2

May 15;at Charlotte Independence;L, 1-2

May 28;at South Georgia FC;4:30 p.m.

June 4;at Forward Madison FC;5 p.m.

June 11;Union Omaha;7 p.m.

June 18;at Central Valley FC;7:30 p.m.

June 25;at Chattanooga SC;4:30 p.m.

June 29;Richmond Kickers;7 p.m.

July 3;Greenville SC;7 p.m.

July 9;Northern Colorado FC;7 p.m.

July 16;at Union Omaha;5 p.m.

July 23;Charlotte Independence;7 p.m.

July 30;North Carolina FC;7 p.m.

Aug. 6;at Richmond Kickers;3:30 p.m.

Aug. 17;at Northern Colorado FC;7 p.m.

Aug. 20;Greenville SC;7 p.m.

Aug. 27;at North Carolina FC;4 p.m.

Aug. 31;at Central Valley FC;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3;Charlotte Independence;7 p.m.

Sept. 11;Union Omaha;7 p.m.

Sept. 17;at South Georgia FC;4:30 p.m.

Sept. 24;Chattanooga SC;7 p.m.

Oct. 1;at Greenville SC;4 p.m.

Oct. 5;Central Valley FC;7 p.m.

Oct. 8;at Northern Colorado FC;6 p.m.

Oct. 15;Forward Madison FC;7 p.m.

& — U.S. Open Cup

