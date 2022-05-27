Scoreboard filler

BASEBALL
Arizona Wildcats 2022 Schedule
Date;Opponent;Time
Record: 36-22 overall, 16-14 in Pac-12
Feb. 18;Kansas State$;W, 8-6
Feb. 19;Oklahoma$;W, 14-4
Feb. 20;Texas Tech$;W, 13-2
Feb. 22;Grand Canyon;L, 3-19
Feb. 24;Milwaukee;W, 14-3
Feb. 25;Milwaukee;W, 9-1
Feb. 26;Milwaukee;W, 9-1
Feb. 27;Milwaukee;W, 8-6
March 1;Dixie State;W, 2-1
March 4;Texas State;W, 7-2
March 5;Texas State;L, 2-6
March 6;Texas State;L, 3-7
March 8;New Mexico;W, 12-5
March 11;at California;L, 8-9
March 12;at California;W, 10-4
March 13;at California;W, 13-5
March 14;at Pacific;W, 13-8
March 19;Stanford;W, 3-2
March 20;Stanford;W, 6-5
March 21;Stanford;W, 10-3
March 23;at New Mexico;L, 7-12
March 25;UCLA;L, 2-10
March 26;UCLA;W, 4-2
March 27;UCLA;L, 3-7
March 29;at Grand Canyon;W, 5-3
April 1;at Washington;W, 8-3
April 2;at Washington;W, 6-2
April 3;at Washington;W, 7-6
April 5;at Arizona State;L, 6-10
April 8;Washington State;L, 5-11
April 9;Washington State;L, 5-6
April 10;Washington State;W, 5-2
April 12;New Mexico State;W, 4-2
April 14;at Utah;W, 7-6
April 15;at Utah;L, 5-9
April 16;at Utah;L, 4-11
April 18;at Creighton;W, 6-0
April 19;at Creighton;W, 3-1
April 22;Arizona State;W, 7-6
April 23;Arizona State;L, 5-8
April 24;Arizona State;W, 14-4
April 26;at New Mexico State;W, 15-5
April 28;Nevada;W, 6-5
April 29;Nevada;W, 7-6
April 30;Nevada;L, 0-2
May 1;Nevada;W, 8-2
May 3;Grand Canyon;L, 7-11
May 6;at USC;L, 1-6
May 7;at USC;W, 3-2
May 8;at USC;L, 5-8
May 13;Oregon State;L, 9-12
May 14;Oregon State;W, 5-2
May 15;Oregon State;W, 10-5
May 19;at Oregon;L, 4-10
May 20;at Oregon;L, 3-4
May 21;at Oregon;L, 3-5
May 25;Oregon&;W, 8-6
May 26;Stanford&;L, 8-15
May 27;Arizona State&;Late
May 28;Pac-12 Tournament&;TBA
May 29;Pac-12 Tournament&;TBA
$ — State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas
& — Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale
SOFTBALL
Arizona Wildcats 2022 Schedule
Record: 37-20 overall, 8-16 in Pac-12
Date;Opponent;Time
Feb. 10;Southern Utah&;W, 22-1
Feb. 11;Southern Utah&;W, 15-0
Feb. 12;Alabama&;L, 0-11
Feb. 13;New Mexico&;W, 1-0
Feb. 18;UC Santa Barbara*;W, 11-1
Feb. 18;Long Beach State*;W, 7-2
Feb. 19;Loyola Marymount*;W, 4-3
Feb. 19;Kentucky*;L, 6-7
Feb. 20;Long Beach State*;W, 12-2
Feb. 24;Cal Baptist%;W, 6-2
Feb. 24;Cal State Fullerton%;L, 0-1
Feb. 25;Bethune-Cookman%;W, 8-1
Feb. 25;UC Davis%;W, 3-0
Feb. 26;Oklahoma%;L, 2-10
March 3;North Dakota;W, 8-0
March 4;Iowa State$;W, 11-3
March 5;Boise State$;W, 5-4
March 5;Texas State$;W, 11-10
March 6;Loyola Chicago$;W, 11-0
March 11;Yale#;W, 5-1
March 12;UNLV#;W, 7-2
March 12;Marist#;W, 11-0
March 13;Marist#;W, 12-2
March 19;at UCLA;L, 0-5
March 20;UCLA;L, 0-3
March 21;UCLA;L, 0-7
March 25;Arizona State;L, 2-9
March 25;Arizona State;L, 0-11
March 27;Arizona State;L, 0-8
April 1;Washington;L, 7-12
April 2;Washington;L, 5-7
April 3;Washington;W, 10-9
April 8;at Oregon State;L, 1-4
April 9;at Oregon State;L, 1-3
April 10;at Oregon State;W, 9-1
April 14;Oregon;W, 11-8
April 15;Oregon;L, 3-11
April 16;Oregon;W, 12-4
April 19;UTEP;W, 9-0
April 19;UTEP;W, 10-2
April 23;at Utah;L, 3-5
April 23;at Utah;W, 8-0
April 24;at Utah;W, 6-5
April 27;at New Mexico State;W, 14-9
April 27;at New Mexico State;W, 11-0
April 30;Fresno State;W, 8-4
April 30;Fresno State;W, 5-1
May 6;at California;L, 1-7
May 7;at California;L, 2-9
May 8;at California;W, 5-2
May 12;Stanford;W, 10-6
May 13;Stanford;L, 0-10
May 14;Stanford;L, 3-4
May 20;Illinois!;W, 8-3
May 21;at Missouri!;W, 2-0
May 22;at Missouri!;W, 1-0
May 27;at Mississippi St.!;W, 3-2
May 28;at Mississippi St.!;1 p.m.
May 29;at Mississippi St.!;TBA
& — Candrea Classic
* — Hillenbrand Invitational
% — Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral, California
$ — Wildcat Invitational
# — Bear Down Fiesta
! — NCAA Tournament
FOOTBALL
Arizona Wildcats men’s 2022 schedule
Date;Opponent
Sept. 3;at San Diego State;12:30 p.m.
Sept. 10;Mississippi State;8 p.m.
Sept. 17;North Dakota State;8 p.m.
Sept. 24;at California*
Oct. 1;Colorado*
Oct. 8;Oregon*
Oct. 15;at Washington*
Oct. 29;USC*
Nov. 5;at Utah*
Nov. 12;at UCLA*
Nov. 19;Washington State*
Nov. 25;Arizona State*;1 p.m.
Other game times TBA
* — Pac-12 games
Tucson Sugar Skulls 2022 Schedule
Record: 5-4
Date;Opponent;Result
March 27;at Vegas;W, 48-39
April 1;at Frisco;L, 34-56
April 9;San Diego;L, 66-67
April 16;at Duke City;L, 52-57
April 23;Northern Arizona;W, 72-62
April 30;Duke City;W, 42-41
May 7;Arizona;W, 74-63
May 14;at Northern Arizona;L, 21-36
May 21;at San Diego;W, 69-65
May 28;Northern Arizona;6:05 p.m.
June 11;Bay Area;6:05 p.m.
June 18;Vegas;6:05 p.m.
June 25;at Arizona;6:05 p.m.
July 2;at San Diego;7:05 p.m.
July 9;Iowa;6:05 p.m.
July 16;at Bay Area;6:05 p.m.
SOCCER
FC Tucson 2022 Schedule
Record: 1-4-1
Date;Opponent;Time
April 2;at Richmond Kickers;L, 0-4
April 6;Las Vegas Lights FC&;W, 3-2
April 16;Forward Madison FC;T, 1-1
April 19;Cal United&;L, 1-2
April 23;at Chattanooga SC;W, 3-2
April 30;South Georgia FC;L, 0-2
May 7;North Carolina FC;L, 1-2
May 15;at Charlotte Independence;L, 1-2
May 28;at South Georgia FC;4:30 p.m.
June 4;at Forward Madison FC;5 p.m.
June 11;Union Omaha;7 p.m.
June 18;at Central Valley FC;7:30 p.m.
June 25;at Chattanooga SC;4:30 p.m.
June 29;Richmond Kickers;7 p.m.
July 3;Greenville SC;7 p.m.
July 9;Northern Colorado FC;7 p.m.
July 16;at Union Omaha;5 p.m.
July 23;Charlotte Independence;7 p.m.
July 30;North Carolina FC;7 p.m.
Aug. 6;at Richmond Kickers;3:30 p.m.
Aug. 17;at Northern Colorado FC;7 p.m.
Aug. 20;Greenville SC;7 p.m.
Aug. 27;at North Carolina FC;4 p.m.
Aug. 31;at Central Valley FC;7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3;Charlotte Independence;7 p.m.
Sept. 11;Union Omaha;7 p.m.
Sept. 17;at South Georgia FC;4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24;Chattanooga SC;7 p.m.
Oct. 1;at Greenville SC;4 p.m.
Oct. 5;Central Valley FC;7 p.m.
Oct. 8;at Northern Colorado FC;6 p.m.
Oct. 15;Forward Madison FC;7 p.m.
& — U.S. Open Cup