Scott Kingery, utility, Philadelphia Phillies

Scott Kingery hit 19 home runs in 2019. His WAR of 3.0 was fourth among Phillies regulars.

2019 stats

Hits: 118

BA: .258

HR: 19

RBI: 55

SLG: .474

