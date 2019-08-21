Where: 12000 W. Emigh Road
What to expect: Marana’s roster turnover is staggering. Quarterback Trenton Bourguet is now a walk-on at ASU, while his younger brothers, Treyson and Coben, are playing at Salpointe Catholic. Jordan Morgan is now in college, serving as backup left tackle for the Arizona Wildcats. Also gone are wide receiver Tariq Jordan and star running back Xoeius Ratliffe. The Tigers won by a touchdown last year and while they’re hosting Horizon, expect a different result on Friday. Tigers fall in a close one, 27-20, in an early test for Louie Ramirez’s club.