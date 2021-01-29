Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears

The Star's Bruce Pascoe previews game day essentials, from projected starting lineups to storylines and series history, ahead of the Arizona Wildcats' game against Cal on Saturday.
Game info
Who: California (7-11, 2-9) at Arizona (12-3, 6-3)
Where: McKale Center
When: Saturday; 3 p.m.
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Social media: @TheWildcaster on Twitter / TheWildcaster on Facebook
PROBABLE STARTERS: ARIZONA
G James Akinjo (6-0 junior)
G Terrell Brown (6-1 senior)
F Bennedict Mathurin (6-7 freshman)
F Azuolas Tubelis (6-10 freshman)
C Christian Koloko (7-0 sophomore)
PROBABLE STARTERS: CALIFORNIA
G Joel Brown (6-2 sophomore)
G Jarred Hyder (6-3 sophomore)
F Matt Bradley (6-4 junior)
F Grant Anticevich (6-8 senior)
C Andre Kelly (6-8 junior)
