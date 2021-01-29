 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears

Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears

Arizona basketball starters
(Arizona Athletics)

The Star's Bruce Pascoe previews game day essentials, from projected starting lineups to storylines and series history, ahead of the Arizona Wildcats' game against Cal on Saturday.

Game info

Who: California (7-11, 2-9) at Arizona (12-3, 6-3)

Where: McKale Center

When: Saturday; 3 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

Social media: @TheWildcaster on Twitter / TheWildcaster on Facebook

PROBABLE STARTERS: ARIZONA

G James Akinjo (6-0 junior)

G Terrell Brown (6-1 senior)

F Bennedict Mathurin (6-7 freshman)

F Azuolas Tubelis (6-10 freshman)

C Christian Koloko (7-0 sophomore)

PROBABLE STARTERS: CALIFORNIA

G Joel Brown (6-2 sophomore)

G Jarred Hyder (6-3 sophomore)

F Matt Bradley (6-4 junior)

F Grant Anticevich (6-8 senior)

C Andre Kelly (6-8 junior)

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News