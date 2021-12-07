Sean Goslar, Chicanos Por La Causa
Sean was raised in Tucson and Guadalajara, Mexico. Sean’s multi-country upbringing profoundly impacted his world view. He has dedicated his professional life to public service. For more than a decade Sean has worked in the immigration field, most recently as the head of immigration services for CPLC - creating the Tucson office in 2019 helping nearly 1,000 people annually. Prior to his role at CPLC, he served as a constituent services representative for several congressional offices and at Catholic Community Services helping survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and/or stalking under VAWA and U-Visa crime victims.
Sean is a 2020 Flinn-Brown fellow, a member of the Tucson Metro Chamber’s Emerging Leaders Council, was in the 2021 cohort of Greater Tucson Leadership’s Civic and Political Leadership Academy in partnership with the Rothschild Fund for Civic Innovation, as well as the Lead of the Nonprofit and Public Sector Team for Tucson Young Professionals. Sean was also selected as a 2021 NextGen Leader honoree in BizTucson magazine and is a member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council. Sean holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Arizona.