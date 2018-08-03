Wildcats offer juco standout
Arizona is dipping into the junior college talent pool for its class of 2019 recruiting efforts, offering a scholarship to Southern Idaho forward Khalid Thomas.
Thomas averaged 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds as a freshman last season at Southern Idaho. At Portland’s West Linn High School in 2016-17, Thomas averaged 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and two blocks.
Thomas has also received offers from San Diego State, Nebraska, Missouri and UC Santa Barbara, among others, according to Verbal Commits.
Timme, Walker narrow lists
Two four-star high school players in the class of 2019 included Arizona among their latest possible choices.
Dallas-area forward Drew Timme listed a Top 10 with Arizona, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Gonzaga, Purdue, Louisville, Illinois, Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma.
C.J. Walker, a forward from Florida, included Arizona in his top 12, along with Florida, LSU, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Oregon, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Memphis and Arkansas.