Sean Miller last week offered a scholarship to 14-year-old Mikey Williams of San Ysidro High School in California, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2023. ASU’s Bobby Hurley offered Williams a scholarship a few days earlier. It is reminiscent of Arizona offering 14-year-old Fendi Onobun of Texas a scholarship in 2001. A lot of things can change for a young ballplayer. Onobun arrived at Arizona in 2005 and started just three games in his career, scoring 143 points. As it turned out, the 6-foot-6-inch Onobun was a better football player, spending time on the roster of seven NFL teams as a tight end, catching two passes in regular-season games. I suspect by the time Williams is eligible to play college basketball, 2023-24, the NBA will again admit high school graduates.