Arizona returned to the winner's column this past weekend with wins over Stanford and Cal. The Wildcats are now tied for sixth place in the Pac-12 with Colorado and will travel to Oregon this week with Oregon State on Thursday.
UA returned freshman combo guard Brandon Williams on Sunday after he missed the previous six games with a lingering congenital knee issue.
Over the weekend, Yahoo! Sports reported Miller is expected to be subpoenaed for the federal trial in April surrounding the investigation of pay-for-play in college basketball with sports agency runner Christian Dawkins. Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson was arrested in September 2017, but took a plea agreement and will not be at the trial in New York.
Miller and Arizona forward Ryan Luther held a press conference on Tuesday, here's what they had to say.