Season begins this week

After a lengthy delay to the 2020 high school football season in Tucson, we finally have light at the end of the tunnel. A handful of Southern Arizona schools return to action this week, including a matchup between Canyon Del Oro and Cienega, while the rest are slated to begin Nov. 6.

Earlier this month the Star highlighted 22 players across the city that will have an impact on their teams this fall.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

