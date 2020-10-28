 Skip to main content
Season begins this week

080819-spt-hs countdown-p2.jpg

Sunnyside players get warmed up as a monsoon storm rolls in overhead during the Blue Devils' practice last August. A pair of Blue Devils players have made the Star's high school football players' countdown.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2019

After a lengthy delay to the Southern Arizona high school football season, there's finally light at the end of the tunnel. 

A handful of teams across Tucson are in action Oct. 30, including a matchup between Canyon Del Oro and Cienega, while the rest of the schools start games Nov. 6. 

Earlier this month the Star counted the top 22 players in the city. Individual features on each player are attached to each slide. Be sure to follow @HSTucson on Twitter for coverage throughout the season.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

