Season begins this week

After a lengthy delay to the Southern Arizona high school football season, there's finally light at the end of the tunnel.

A handful of teams across Tucson are in action Oct. 30, including a matchup between Canyon Del Oro and Cienega, while the rest of the schools start games Nov. 6.

Earlier this month the Star counted the top 22 players in the city. Individual features on each player are attached to each slide. Be sure to follow @HSTucson on Twitter for coverage throughout the season.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.