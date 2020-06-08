Season expected to start on time

Mountain View's Hayden Parson (12) gets his leg ready for the Mountain Lions's upcoming game against Desert View at Mountain View High School, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2019.

With summer in full swing, signs point to high school football in Arizona starting on time when the new school year arrives. The Arizona Interscholastic Association released recommended re-entry guidelines at the end of May, which outlined phases on how to safely start up sports again. The AIA also released full schedules for all of Arizona's high school football teams.

Mark your calendars with this team-by-team look at the 2020 high school football schedule. All kickoff times are slotted for 7 p.m.; home games are in ALL CAPS:

