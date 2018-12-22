New York Knicks guard and former Arizona Wildcats standout Allonzo Trier provided a Christmas present one Knicks fan will never forget.

A young Knicks fan, Dennis, recycles year-round and uses the money he earns to attend the Junior Knicks Camp during the summer.

Trier is Dennis’ favorite NBA player, so Trier and the Knicks gave the superfan a signed No. 14 jersey.

Dennis first learned about his Christmas present on a video chat with Trier, when the undrafted rookie signed the jersey on camera.

Trier signed a two-year deal worth $7 million with the Knicks earlier this month.

The Knicks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day; the game will be televised on ESPN at 10 a.m.