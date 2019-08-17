The Arizona Wildcats’ 2019 schedule is unorthodox to say the least.
Every team in college football has two byes this season; Arizona has three.
The UA opens the season in “Week Zero” at Hawaii — and doesn’t play another road game until October.
The schedule is backloaded, featuring four road games over the second half of the season. After hosting defending Pac-12 champion Washington to conclude the first half, Arizona visits USC and Stanford in back-to-back weeks.
The final bye comes in November and precedes a killer closing stretch.
Here’s a week-by-week breakdown of the Wildcats’ 2019 schedule: