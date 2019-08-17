Sun sets over Arizona stadium and on the Wildcats' second day of practice for the upcoming season, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2019.

The Arizona Wildcats’ 2019 schedule is unorthodox to say the least.

Every team in college football has two byes this season; Arizona has three.

The UA opens the season in “Week Zero” at Hawaii — and doesn’t play another road game until October.

The schedule is backloaded, featuring four road games over the second half of the season. After hosting defending Pac-12 champion Washington to conclude the first half, Arizona visits USC and Stanford in back-to-back weeks.

The final bye comes in November and precedes a killer closing stretch.

Here’s a week-by-week breakdown of the Wildcats’ 2019 schedule: