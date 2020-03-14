Second coronavirus case identified in Pima County

A second Pima County resident has been presumptively diagnosed with coronavirus, according to local and state officials.

The individual, along with their household contacts, are currently in at-home isolation. It is still unknown how the person contracted the virus and officials are working to investigate whether their exposure was travel related or due to community spread.

So far, officials have not yet identified a link between this case and Pima County's first coronavirus case, which was announced on Monday. The first individual to contract the virus has since made a full recovery.

“This new case highlights the importance of hospitals, doctors, public health, and the general public working closely together,” said Dr. Bob England, Interim Director of the Pima County Health Department. “Our disease investigators have been working day and night to protect public health, and are in the process of identifying and reaching out to any people who may have been in contact with the case while infectious.”

The Pima County Health Department is urging community members to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face and stay home when sick.

This is a developing story.

