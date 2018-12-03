What if I told you Pinterest has over 70 million users who are more than willing to share your brand and products for you? Intrigued? It’s easier than breaking a sweat in the summer. By creating a business page within Pinterest, you get a pin board to post products/inventory and also gain ac…
I have come to notice that many of my millennial friends are not avid mobile shoppers, as many would assume. HOWEVER, what they will buy via mobile are DEALS! “Almost half (44%) selected a coupon or deal for a product they are looking for and 37% said they would want a close by sale or coupon.”